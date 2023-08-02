Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 213.8% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 408,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 10.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 98.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 258,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 115.85% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.