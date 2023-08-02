Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

Forterra Price Performance

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTTRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 214 ($2.75) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt cut Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

Featured Stories

