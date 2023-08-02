Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 761100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,754,000 after purchasing an additional 279,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

