Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $14,429,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

