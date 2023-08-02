Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 9.7% in July

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

