Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,963. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,588,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

