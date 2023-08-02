Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

FI opened at $126.97 on Monday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

