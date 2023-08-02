FiscalNote (NOTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 148.26% and a negative net margin of 195.00%. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Stock Down 0.6 %

FiscalNote stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.26. 765,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

In other FiscalNote news, Director Conrad Yiu purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,511,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 50.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

