First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,447,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

