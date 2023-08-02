First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 133,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,717.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $185,744.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,439,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,440,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

