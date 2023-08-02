Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 526,747 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,756,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.53% of STERIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.65. 513,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,081. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.