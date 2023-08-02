Findlay Park Partners LLP Invests $207.21 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,212,000. Accenture comprises approximately 2.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $318.81. 881,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,093. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average of $287.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

