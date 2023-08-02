Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $186.44 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,705 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.82% of CBRE Group worth $186,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 226,356 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Stock Performance
CBRE Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. 647,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.
Insider Transactions at CBRE Group
In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
