Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $164.01 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,307 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.58% of CoStar Group worth $164,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 711,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,891. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

