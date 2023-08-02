Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $142.43 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,504 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $142,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

KEYS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.03. 461,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

