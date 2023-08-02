Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Shares of 91,798 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $724.71. The company had a trading volume of 159,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,447. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.