Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 636,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,976,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.47% of CDW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CDW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 874,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after purchasing an additional 689,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $12.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,794. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

