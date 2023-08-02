Financial Survey: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) vs. Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Free Report) and Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nogin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -67.64% Nogin N/A N/A -39.73%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nogin has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nogin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Nogin $94.47 million 0.10 -$52.73 million N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nogin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Nogin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nogin has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 638.55%. Given Nogin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Summary

Nogin beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

