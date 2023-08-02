Financial Analysis: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares NovoCure and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NovoCure
|-34.35%
|-40.21%
|-14.84%
|Lucid Diagnostics
|N/A
|-251.52%
|-149.17%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NovoCure and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NovoCure
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2.33
|Lucid Diagnostics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NovoCure and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NovoCure
|$537.84 million
|6.03
|-$92.53 million
|($1.65)
|-18.44
|Lucid Diagnostics
|$380,000.00
|158.89
|-$56.17 million
|($1.49)
|-0.93
Lucid Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility & Risk
NovoCure has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
83.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
NovoCure beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.
