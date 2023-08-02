Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.