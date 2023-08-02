FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 150,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,311. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens cut their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,765 shares of company stock worth $1,629,398. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

