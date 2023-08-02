Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATPW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,467. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.