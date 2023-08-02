Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTCH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Farfetch Stock Performance

FTCH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 14,181,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

