Fairfax Financial (FFH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$41.60 per share for the quarter.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
FFH traded up C$1.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$1,064.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,287. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$612.00 and a 12-month high of C$1,067.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$988.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$932.61. The company has a market cap of C$24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
