eXp World (EXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPI opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.70 and a beta of 2.73.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,689,400 over the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

