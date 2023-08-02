Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.42 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 580,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Exelon by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

