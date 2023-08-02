Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36.

Shares of ES traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 506,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,850,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,127,000 after purchasing an additional 513,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

