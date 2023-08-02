Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,928,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. 410,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

