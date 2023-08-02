Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $429.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Everest Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,009. Everest Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

