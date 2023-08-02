Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,256.0 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $38.73.
About Etn. Fr. Colruyt
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Etn. Fr. Colruyt
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.