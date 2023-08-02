Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,256.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $38.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

