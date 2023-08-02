Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Shares of EL traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.50. 4,455,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,598. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $170.90 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

