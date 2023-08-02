Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $214.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $171.74 and last traded at $172.90, with a volume of 267741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.03.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.