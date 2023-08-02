Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 9,392 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

WTS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.95. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $190.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total value of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

