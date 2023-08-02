Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,942,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 4,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Ciena by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,114,000 after acquiring an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 59,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,687. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,788 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

