Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Insmed worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Insmed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 7,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,051. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

