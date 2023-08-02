Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Luxfer worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 619.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Luxfer stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.92. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

