Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,355. The company has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

