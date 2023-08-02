Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.94.

DXCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 244,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

