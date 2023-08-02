Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,320. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,897,012. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

