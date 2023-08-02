Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,220 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Enovix worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 399,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

