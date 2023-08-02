Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 58,204 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,204 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

