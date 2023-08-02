Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Stratasys worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 53,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,423. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

