ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ESAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:ESAB traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 489,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,632. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $73.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESAB by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESAB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 76,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.