ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth $273,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth $255,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ESAB by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ESAB during the third quarter worth $182,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CL King started coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.