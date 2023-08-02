Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.