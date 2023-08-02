Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.