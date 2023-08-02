Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $69,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $202.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

