EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$98.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
