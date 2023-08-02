EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$98.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

