EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $106.83 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002504 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $801.61 million and approximately $106.83 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001951 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003012 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,563,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,563,202 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

