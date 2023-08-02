Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 102,449 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102,449 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.